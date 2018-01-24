× One person dead after two car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a two car, head-on crash left one person dead.

The crash happened Tuesday night just before 11 on Albany Avenue.

Police say one of the cars crossed over the double yellow line into the opposite lane. There were four people in the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two women passengers have head trauma and are currently in the ICU. The other passenger, a man, has a broken hip and other lacerations.

The car they crashed into had two people in it. The driver suffered head lacerations with bumps and bruises, while the front seat passenger broke her right arm.

Police are indicating speed and black ice were factors in the crash.

Albany Avenue was closed during the investigation but has since been reopen.

This is a developing story.