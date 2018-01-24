× Over 30 animals seized from home in Bridgeport; found in poor condition

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Animal Control officers said they seized 31 animals from a home Tuesday afternoon including 28 dogs, two puppies and one cat.

Animal control said the animals are receiving medical care after being found in extremely poor and neglected state. Officials said the animals are dealing with a range of medical issues including mange, flea infestations and muscle weakness.

They are also afraid of human contact but are not aggressive, officials added.

The owner of the animals released them to animal control prior to their court proceedings. Officials said once the animals complete their medical treatment, they will be put up for adoption.

The owner was arrested on 31 counts of animal cruelty.

Animal control have yet to release the victim’s identity. No other details have been released at this time.