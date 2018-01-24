× Police investigating fatal incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police and Yale officials are investigating a fatal fall from the Air Rights Garage at 88 York Street Wednesday afternoon.

New Haven police said the deceased is a twenty-eight year old woman.

“Traffic in the area of N. Frontage Road Street between College and York Streets has been greatly impacted. That portion of North Frontage Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” police said.

Police said North Frontage Road is expected to remain closed as they continue investigate.