State's attorney office to release final report on teen fatally shot by Bridgeport officer

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez said the State’s Attorney’s Office will release its final report Friday on 15-year-old Jayson Negron who was fatally shot by a Bridgeport officer.

Negron was fatally shot in Bridgeport on May 9, 2017, after police said he was behind the wheel of a car that was reported stolen. Police said officer James Boulay shot at the car after he was nearly hit.

Police said the officers attempted to pull the stolen car over. Police said Negron refused their request to get out of the stolen car where he threw it into drive “trying to knock off the officer,” said Perez a few days after the incident. “Then, he put it in reverse, at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer almost underneath the vehicle.”

“At that point, the officer feared for his life, drew his weapon and shot the passenger and shot the operator of the vehicle,” said Perez.

The 21-year-old passenger, Julian Fyffe, of Bridgeport, was sent to the hospital where he managed to survive.

Negron, who was a student at Bunnell High School in Stratford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boulay was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.