× 1 woman dead, child injured following multi-car crash in Hartford; suspect in custody

HARTFORD — Police are investigating following a fatal accident at Barbour and Westland Street Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley of Hartford Police Department said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Foley said it was a head-on accident and the driver that caused the accident has been arrested.

“The driver that caused this was driving at a high-rate of speed in the opposite lane of travel, avoided some cars and went through a red light and struck another vehicle,” Foley said.

Foley said the women in the other vehicle was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“A child was in the vehicle,” said Foley. “That child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Hospital with injuries but expected to be non-serious injuries.”