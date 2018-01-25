5 female porn stars dead in 3 months: What’s behind recent spate of deaths?

Olivia Lua, Olivia Nova, August Ames, Turi Luv, and Shyla Stylez.

These five young women, all adult entertainment stars, have died in less than three months, rattling the industry and leaving the tight-knit porn community searching for answers, according to FOX News.

Derek Hay of L.A. Direct Models, which represented both Lua and Nova, said it was a “coincidence” about the spate of deaths in such a short time, The Daily Mail reported.

Some performers say many of these deaths could have been prevented with more safeguards in place to reduce whatever may trigger depression or drug abuse, including the stress associated with the job and attacks from online trolls.

Lua, 23, was found dead at a California rehab facility Thursday morning, as Fox News has reported.

Twenty-year-old Nova was found dead on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

Ames, 23, hanged herself in December after she was cyberbullied online and labeled homophobic for refusing to have sex on camera with men who had done gay porn.

According to The Mirror, Ames’ husband, Kevin Moore, told online haters they had “her blood on your hands” and that she had screenshotted every single abusive comment on her phone for him to find.

Luv, 31, died in December of a drug overdose.

Recently retired from the adult film industry, Stylez, 35, died in her sleep in November.

