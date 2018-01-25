× Connecticut State Police K9 helps in drug seizure

ROCKY HILL — With the help of K9 Yodel, Connecticut State Police said they were able to seize 17 bags of heroin and prescription drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said around 12:20 p.m., units were patrolling I-91 in the Rocky Hill area when they saw a car being operated with the improper license plate.

“Upon stopping the car and speaking with the operator, troopers further learned that the operator had a suspended license and there was no insurance on the car,” said state police.

State police added that they then determined that the car might have drugs inside.

State police said Erik Loura, 30, of Glastonbury gave them consent to search his vehicle, and with the assistance of K9 Yodel, they were able to find the drugs.

State police said Loura was taken into custody and charged with improper use of a marker plate, operating under suspension, no valid insurance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and illegal possession of narcotics.

He was released after posting a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on February 7.