East Lyme High School graduate looks at dog photos for popular Twitter account

NIANTIC -- John Ricci, an East Lyme High School graduate who recently finished his degree at the University of Pennsylvania, has an interesting job right out of college: looking at pictures of dogs.

Ricci is one of the driving forces behind "We Rate Dogs" a Twitter account that now has upwards of 5.3 million followers.

The account, created by Ricci's friend Matt Nelson in 2015, simply shows pictures of dogs, usually one or two each day and then rates them.

"I didn't have to apply for any regular jobs, it's amazing this is my job," Ricci said, from the house he is renting in Niantic.

Ricci said he is a dog curator.

"I go through anywhere from 500 to 2000 dog pictures a day and I send the best ones to Matt (Nelson). Nelson, who lives in West Virginia, then picks the top dog(s) and adds a witty caption to the Twitter post.

The site makes money from selling their dog themed mugs, t-shirts, hats, and stickers. Ricci noted that he hopes by next year their Twitter account will have around 12 million followers.

"Everyone loves dogs," he laughed, "this has been such a wild journey."

You can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.