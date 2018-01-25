× Former Watertown officer gets accelerated rehab in raffle theft case

WATERTOWN— A former Watertown police officer charged with tampering with a charity raffle and stealing a prize has been admitted to a program that could lead to dismissal of the charges.

An attorney for former Watertown Officer Christopher Masayda tells the Republican-American his client was granted accelerated rehabilitation, and charges will be dismissed if he successfully completes the program.

State police said the 26-year-old Masayda was off-duty in October when he tampered with raffle drawings at a police-sponsored golf tournament raising money for a cancer center. They said he stole a watch and a bracelet worth $600 donated by a jeweler. Another person caught his actions on cellphone video.

Masayda was still a member of the force but resigned after his arrest. His lawyer says Masayda is unlikely to re-offend.