Illinois interstate highway littered with cash after accident

CHAMPAIGN, IL (Fox News) — It was like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow – except it was an Illinois highway.

Drivers on an interstate highway outside of Champaign got quite a surprise on Tuesday when they came across a highway literally covered with money.

Illinois State Police told WCIA 3 News that the driver of a vehicle carrying cash from video gambling machines on Interstate 74 just before noon was going too fast, lost control and hit a guardrail before spinning into another car.

A third car, trying to avoid the accident, ended up in a ditch, according to WCIA.

The crash caused the money to cascade all across the highway, forcing authorities to close the stretch of roadway for about an hour to clean it up.

State Police could be seen on video sweeping up the cash.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Story from Fox News.