Public health alert issued in New Haven after 5 overdoses, 1 fatal

NEW HAVEN — The City of New Haven has issued a public health alert after five overdoses were reported, one of those being fatal.

New Haven Police Chief David Hartman said two of the victims were in cardiac arrest. The overdoses were reported around 2:52 p.m.

“There is serious spike in street drug ingestion and overdoses during the past hour that have resulted in death. Using any street drugs can and may result in death,” said the City Office of Emergency Management.

No additional information was released at the time. FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.