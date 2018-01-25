× Public health alert issued in New Haven following four overdoses

NEW HAVEN — The City of New Haven has issued a public health alert after four overdoses were reported Thursday afternoon.

Officials in New Haven said two of the victims overdosed from the drug K2 (a synthetic marijuana). As for the other two, it is unknown the cause of the overdose.

“There is serious spike in street drug ingestion and overdoses during the past hour that have resulted in death. Using any street drugs can and may result in death,” said the City Office of Emergency Management.

