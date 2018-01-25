× South Korea hospital fire kills 31, injures dozens

SOUTH KOREA — At least 31 people have died and more than 60 were injured in a hospital blaze in South Korea’s southeastern city of Miryang, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out in the emergency room on the first floor of Sejong Hospital, said Choi Man-woo, the head of Miryang Fire Station.

Ten of those injured were in a serious condition, he said.

Local fire station officials told Reuters the situation was developing quickly and the number of casualties could climb.

Miryang is about 270km south-east of the South Korean capital Seoul, in Gyeongsang province.

In December last year, 29 people were killed when a fire ripped through an eight-story building in the South Korean city of Jecheon.