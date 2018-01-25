Sunny Thursday and Friday; warming up for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter chill returns Thursday with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees but it doesn't last long.

By Friday temperatures are back in the 30s and temperatures will get an even bigger boost just in time for the weekend!

Saturday looks beautiful with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees. It's also the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans.

Saturday night into Sunday a slow-moving cold front will bring an increasing chance for showers. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain above average, in the 40s.

Then the forecast gets a little tricky early next week. While the storm will push offshore, well south and east of the area, an inverted trough/coastal front could bring rain/snow showers back to the area at some point Monday or Tuesday.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 25-30. Mid 30s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low-mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: mid 40s - near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with occasional showers. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Mix sun and clouds, chance for a brief rain or snow shower. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower(s). High: 20s.

