Senate Armed Services Committee meets on ‘Global Challenges and U.S. National Security Strategy’

WASHINGTON DC — The Senate Armed Services Committee os holding a full committee hearing on “Global Challenges and U.S. National Security Strategy” Thursday morning.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, chairman of Kissinger Associates, former Secretary of State George Shultz, fellow at the Hoover Institution, and former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, president of Armitage International, will testify.

Recently, the U.S. Air Force has deployed A-10 Thunderbolt jets to Afghanistan for the first time in more than three years to provide close-air support for American and Afghan troops — the latest sign of escalating military operations and deepening U.S. military involvement by the Trump administration against the Taliban, more than 16 years after the 9/11 attacks.

