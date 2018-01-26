A gift meant to spark and inspire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- The magnet school known as PSA Civic Leadership High School, is revving up their engine to teach their students.

The school just received a welcome donation from the South Windsor Volunteer Fire Department: a fully loaded pumper truck known as Engine #7.

The truck, now about 30-years-old, was scheduled to be retired and instead of selling it, the South Windsor town council decided to donate it to the school.

"It's great to have an apparatus like this and a teaching tool to inspire future generations of public servants," said Fire Science teacher Joe Jarvis, a former South Windsor firefighter who instructs the students at PSA High School.

Tori Couillard, a PSA High School senior who now can work with the fire truck said, "it gives kids the chance to really see what firefighters do because it's different when you're talking about videos, this is actually hands-on."

Fellow senior Kevin Arzt said, "who can actually say they have a fire truck in their classroom?"

In South Windsor, Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said, "this is a win-win for everyone, the school gets to use a fire truck and we're still helping our youth and community."

Jarvis added that about 56 students are involved in the fire science program at PSA Civic Leadership High School.