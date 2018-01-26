Allred claims Walmart discriminates against African-Americans

Gloria Allred and a victim of alleged racial discrimination spoke out against Walmart on Friday afternoon, claiming the retail giant discriminates against African-Americans.

Allred’s client said she went to a Walmart to purchase a beauty product used by African-Americans and that she was shocked to find that all hair and skin products used by African-Americans were segregated and displayed behind locked glass that could only be opened by a Walmart employee, while beauty products for other races were easily available to customers and were not behind locked glass.