Bundle of Joy: Sister acts as surrogate

TOLLAND -- A Connecticut family is celebrating a brand new bundle of joy!

Charlotte Grace Gaudino was born this week at Hartford Hospital – a healthy 6 pounds – 7 ounces and 20 inches long.

“I still can’t believe she is here, it’s still unreal to me,” says new mom Elizabeth Gaudino of Tolland.

But the road to expanding their family was a long and at time heartbreaking one for Elizabeth and her husband Justin.

“We have gone through infertility for about 4 years now, we lost our twins at 20 weeks here and we struggled after that."

Elizabeth’s’s sister Anna Howat and her husband Andrew were there for the dark days too – and they knew they could help.

“I don’t think it was really a decision, it was always kind of just in the back of our mind,” said Anna and Andrew agreed, “You see them going through all of this loss and all of this difficulty and it’s a no brainer,” he added.

Just months after giving birth to her own daughter Anna stepped up to be a surrogate for her sister.

“It is a great thing to give to your sister, it is not something everybody can give their sister, so it is nice,” she told FOX 61 News from her Hartford Hospital room.

A gift the Tolland couple knows changed their lives.

“We’re stoked, we’re fortunate that they did this great thing for us, I mean we really did go through a lot together, and to get to this endpoint with a happy ending, we are really lucky, said Justin Gaudino.

“We are definitely going to be very open with her and I just think she is going to know that she is really loved, and really, really wanted,” Anna added.

Really loved and really wanted by a family willing to move mountains for baby Charlotte Grace.