× Connecticut one of 3 Northeast states to sue feds over GOP’s tax overhaul plan

HARTFORD — New Jersey and Connecticut are joining New York in planning to sue the federal government over the Republican-led federal tax overhaul.

Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Dannel Malloy of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced in a conference call Friday that they will team up to take the Trump administration to court over the federal tax plan that’s expected to cost taxpayers in their states billions of dollars.

Malloy says he expects other states to join the lawsuit. There’s no word on when it will be filed.

“The GOP tax legislation gave massive handouts to the wealthiest one percent and stuck middle class taxpayers with the bill,” Governor Malloy said. “In short, this law does real harm to Connecticut taxpayers, who stand to lose over 10 billion dollars in state and local tax deductions. Hundreds of thousands of residents could see a tax increase even as their property values decrease. The coalition we launch today will fight against the discriminatory impacts of this shortsighted and damaging Republican law on our states.”

Cuomo, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, says the tax overhaul enacted by Washington Republicans unfairly targets Democratic states.

In New York, the changes will raise federal taxes for many homeowners by capping a state and local tax deduction at $10,000.