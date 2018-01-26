East Hartford PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to convenience store shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for two suspects in connection to a shooting at a convenience store on January 18.

East Hartford police are looking for Carlton Depeyster, 26 of New Britain, and Raven Brucelis, 25 of East Hartford for their involvement in the shooting that injured one man.

Around 1:13 a.m., East Hartford police said they responded to a fight at Krauszer’s Convenience Store located at 468 Main Street. Police said when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gun-shot wound.

A FOX61 viewer provided video of a scuffle that apparently led to the shooting in the store. In the video, a group of people can be seen in the entrance to the store where a scuffle then breaks out.

"East Hartford Police Detectives have identified Depeyster as the shooter in this incident, and at this time there is an active arrest warrant for Depeyster for assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm," said police.

Police added Brucelis also has an active arrest warrant for assault in the third degree and breach of peace. Depeyster is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding these individuals asked to call East Hartford Police at 860-528-4401, or the East Hartford Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.