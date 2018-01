MERIDEN — Meriden Fire Department said 11 students from Mercy High School and Xavier High School were on board of a school bus that crashed into a home Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said none of the students were injured. The bus driver was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. The house has been deemed unlivable, according to fire officials. No one was home at the time of the crash.

NEW DETAILS: #Meriden FD says occurred around 3pm. 11 students from Mercy High School + Xavier High we’re on board. No injuries 2 students. Bus driver taken 2 @hartfordhosp in unk condition . House is uninhabitable. No one home. PD working on cause of crash @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/GhagR5wXB7 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 26, 2018

#BREAKING VIDEO on scene of school bus vs home on Maple ave in #Meriden . Shocking scene @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/tvQOWVjZRs — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 26, 2018