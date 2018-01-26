Foodie Friday: Hometown Kitchen

SOMERS — If you like restaurants that feel like home, look no further than Hometown Kitchen in Somers.

Serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner, new owners Colleen and Fernando Ceballos have taken this popular hot spot to a whole new level.

While they continue to make comfort food like roasted turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes and prime rib, the Ceballos’ have added fresh seafood to an already too-notch menu.

Salmon over salad or as an entree, coconut shrimp with a sweet and spicy sauce – their seafood specials will have you begging for more.

Said Pat S. on Facebook, “Everything is fresh and delicious. I’m a seafood lover and their lazy man’s lobster is outstanding. The staff is very good. They have a great menu, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Love this place.”

Fernando spends most of his time in the kitchen whipping up these homemade favorites using as he says “only the best ingredients and always fresh” while his wife Colleen flashes her million dollar smile while chatting with customers, both new and old.

If you stop in for breakfast, make sure you try the steak and eggs, wow. For lunch, grab a homemade soup filled with robust flavors or a sandwich that will take care of even the most hungry person.

Bottom line – when you arrive here, it just feels right, like HOME!