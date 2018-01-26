Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after Norwich arson

NORWICH — A man is charged with attempted murder and arson after a fire Wednesday morning.

Police say Tyree Davis, 38, of Taftville, had a role in the fire at 261-263 Central Avenue.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Norwich fire and police rushed to the building on multiple 911 calls.

The first responding crews found a heavy fire on the rear deck, stairway, and siding of the building had housed businesses and apartments. Everyone was able to evacuate safely from the business and the apartments. A Norwich firefighter had minor injuries while fighting the fire.

During an investigation, officials determined the fire was intentionally started.

Detectives served the warrant on Davis which is also a registered sex offender, while he was appearing at Norwich Superior Court on another arrest.

Davis was held on a bond of $1 million pending his arraignment.