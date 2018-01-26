× Man found dead after fire destroys mobile home

NAUGATUCK — One person has been found dead following a fire in Naugatuck.

Fire officials say they rushed to the fire that broke out around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived they found a mobile home fully engulfed.

Crews had to battle the fire from the outside due to the fire already roaring through the structure, and a propane tank nearby.

The crews were able to bring the fire under control eventually. While two women were able to escape the fire, one man was not able to. They were all adults.

It’s unknown if the ones able to escape were injured at all.

Cause of death has not been determined, and officials are investigating.