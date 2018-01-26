Warm up for the weekend; showers to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An impressive warm-up arrives just in time for the weekend with highs near 50 degrees both days.

Tonight will be clear but not as cold with lows in the 20s and a light wind.

Saturday will be breezy and mild with highs near 50 degrees and increasing clouds. It’s the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. But Sunday isn’t a wash-out!

Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon and temperatures will remain mild in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Then the forecast gets a little tricky early next week. After Sunday’s front pushes offshore, a storm will develop along it and there is still a question as to how close it gets to Connecticut Monday afternoon/evening into Tuesday. Most of our computer models show some impact with a bit of snow. But there’s a chance this storm tracks closer to the east coast which would could mean a higher impact event. This is a tricky set-up we’ll be watching closely over weekend.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Clear, not as cold. Low: 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: mid 40s – near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Morning -midday showers, then some clearing, mild. High: mid 40s – near 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain/snow showers (especially in the afternoon and evening). High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. High: Near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 30.

