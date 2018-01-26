Warm up for the weekend; Showers to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will feel a lot more comfortable with sunny skies, milder temperatures and a light wind. Highs will be in the 30s. But the real warm-up arrives this weekend!

Saturday will be breezy and mild with highs near 50 degrees and increasing clouds. It’s the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans.

Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front approaches. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon and temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 40s.

Then the forecast gets a little tricky early next week. After Sunday’s front pushes offshore, a storm will develop along it and there is still a question as to how close it gets to Connecticut Monday and Tuesday. Most of our computer models show some impact with clouds or some rain/snow showers. But there’s a chance this storm tracks closer to the east coast which would could mean a higher impact event. This is a tricky set-up we’ll be watching closely this weekend.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, less wind than recent days. High: mid-30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: mid 40s – near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Morning -midday showers, then some clearing, mild. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain/snow showers. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. High: Near 30.

