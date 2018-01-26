WATCH LIVE: Protest being held for teen who was fatally shot by Bridgeport officer

BRIDGEPORT — No charges will be filed against the Bridgeport officer involved in fatally shooting Jayson Negron.

The State’s Attorney Office released its final report on Negron Friday.

In the conclusion of the report, it says:

“Jayson Negron died tragically on May 9, 2017, after being shot by Officer James Boulay. However, in light of the foregoing, Officer James Boulay reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to defend himself from the use of deadly force – that being the Subaru operated by Jayson Negron. In so doing, Officer Boulay acted in conformance with Connecticut General Statute 53a-22. Although not dealt with in detail in this report, I have reviewed the conduct of all officers present and have found that the use of force, if any, by each of them was appropriate and in accordance with our law. The Division of Criminal Justice will, therefore, take no further action with respect to the use of force in this case.”

“Officer James Boulay has stated that he was in fear of being dragged under the Subaru being operated by Jayson Negron and discharged his weapon only after he had been struck by the vehicle and believed that he was about to be subjected to serious bodily harm. However, while there are differences among the witnesses, there are many factors that clearly support Officer Boulay’s statement,” the report states.

The passenger in the car with Negron at the time, Julian Fyffe of Bridgeport, spoke to FOX61 on his recollection days after the incident.

Fyffe claimed that the Chief Armando Perez “lied in public statement about the actions of Negron and Fyffe in an effort to cover up the illegal and unconstitutional actions of Boulay [and the other officers.]

The lawsuit alleges that the officer violated their constitutional rights and failed to summon medical aid. He also claims Perez disparaged and slandered Fyffe and Negron in an attempt to cover up the actions of his Officer Boulay and the other officers.

Negron, who was a student at Bunnell High School in Stratford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boulay was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

