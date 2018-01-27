× BREAKING: Small airplane crashes near Hanover Road in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police and EMS are actively responding to a downed airplane in the Meriden area.

Officials were alerted after a small airplane crashed in the area of 835 Hanover Road around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, just behind the American Legion.

The plane crashed in close proximity to Meriden Markham Municipal Airport. Nearby residents say they are always concerned about the possibility of plane crashes, since many of the small planes taking off and landing at the airport fly very low in this area.

Two people were sent to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The FAA will be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.