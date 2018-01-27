Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Posted 6:43 PM, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44PM, January 27, 2018

Steve Wynn (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

Wynn owns the famed Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico.

