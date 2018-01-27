× Good Samaritan pulls elderly couple from burning Windsor home

WINDSOR — A Good Samaritan pulled an elderly couple out of their home after it went up in flames.

The Windsor Fire Department responded to a home on 23 Griswold Drive around noon Saturday morning.

A woman and her husband were driving through the area when they suddenly noticed thick smoke pouring into the sky. Upon arriving to the scene, the husband jumped out and ran towards the burning wreckage.

In a show of courage, the Good Samaritan helped rescue an elderly couple from the home before they could be overpowered by the smoke and heat.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO. WARNING GRAPHIC. Here’s the video given to me by passerby who’s husband helped pull elderly woman from burning #Windsor home. Hear from her ONLY on @FOX61News tonight at 10pm pic.twitter.com/1lXVGxgUoU — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 27, 2018

Emergency medical responders evaluated both victims for minor injuries at the scene and determined they would not need to be hospitalized.

The fire marshal is still investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

