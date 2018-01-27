Legislator will propose making Holocaust, WWII education mandatory in Connecticut

WILTON — State Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) says she will introduce legislation to require all Connecticut high schools to teach about the Holocaust and World War II.

In a press release, Boucher said she was motivated to create the legislation by recent instances of swastika graffiti and damage found in Southwestern Connecticut.

“These incidents show that young people, in particular, really don’t have an understanding of what the Holocaust was and what the Nazis were trying to accomplish,” she said. “They need to learn what our Allied soldiers found when they liberated the concentration camps. They need to know that two-thirds of Jewish people in Europe were systematically exterminated.”

Sen. Boucher said she believes that if those who created the swastika graffiti knew the true history behind it, they never would have used it to deface property. That lack of knowledge makes it easier for children to fall prey to racist ideologies.

“We are more than a half century removed from the events that led up to and happened during WWII. Every day we lose more of our WWII veterans, Holocaust survivors, and the witnesses to the atrocities that happened. If we are to keep the promise of “never again,” we must take the steps to make sure these events are never forgotten.”

Sen. Boucher represents seven communities in Fairfield County and has formed an exploratory committee to run for governor in 2018. The 2018 Regular Session of the General Assembly will convene February 7th and adjourn May 9th. This year is a ‘short session’, during which legislators can individually propose bills.

Saturday, January 27th is Holocaust Memorial Day.