× Police seize over 20 pounds of marijuana, charge New London man with operating drug factory

NEW LONDON — A New London man is facing multiple charges after police seized over 20 pounds of marijuana, guns, and a Mercedes from a city apartment.

New London Police say they executed a search warrant at 283 Willetts Avenue Friday afternoon. They found 20.78 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, a money counting machine, two handguns and ammunition, and $5,800 in cash. They also seized a 2014 Mercedes E550,

As a result of that investigation police arrested a resident of that apartment, 29 year old Matthew Pemberton, and charged him with Possession of Marijuana greater than 4 oz., Possession With Intent to Sell, Operating a Drug Factory and other charges. They have not released any information about his bail or future court date.

Anyone with information concerning drugs/narcotics or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext 0. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip”, plus the information, to Tip411 (847411).