HARTFORD -- Four years ago, Mike Harrington weighed over 400 pounds and was obese, unhealthy and very unhappy.

He finally had enough and set off on a journey to healthy living, eventually losing 200 pounds.

Today, Harrington weighs 220 pounds and is committed to a healthy lifestyle which includes a consistent meal plan and exercise. Harrington joins Stan Simpson to talk about how be went from "Fat to Fit."

