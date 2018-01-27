× Thomaston police seeking witnesses in robbery

THOMASTON — Thomaston police are investigating an overnight robbery at a local convenience store.

In a post on Facebook, police say that a man robbed the Xtra-Mart on Watertown Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, with a thin build. Security photos captured the man, but his face was hidden by a hoodie. Police are asking people to please note the body type, clothing, and the unique shoes the suspect was wearing, and, if you have any information, please contact the Thomaston Police Department 860-283-4343, or message them directly on Facebook.