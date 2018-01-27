× West Haven police cruiser rear-ended, New London woman charged with DUI

WEST HAVEN – Police say a woman who crashed into the rear of a police cruiser, injuring an officer, was driving drunk.

West Haven police had stopped a car on Derby Avenue about 7pm last night. An officer arriving to provide backup to the investigating officer had just gotten out of his cruiser when a car crashed into the police car, pushing it into the officer who was standing on the passenger side of his car.

Police say the car that hit the cruiser was driven by 39-year-old Deonna White of New London. She was charged with Operating while Intoxicated, and Failure to Stay in Established Lane.

Police say the officer only suffered minor injuries.