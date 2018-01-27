× Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A 61-year-old New Britain woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car Friday night, according to New Britain police.

Police, fire and EMS departments were called to the area of 460 Burritt Street just after 9 p.m. for a reported pedestrian struck by a car. They found the woman with life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an unidentified hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car that struck her is a 46 year old man, also from New Britain. He was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. There have not been any charges filed at this time.

The department’s Traffic Safety Bureau processed the scene and the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.