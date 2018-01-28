A return to winter this week with several chances for snow and cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully, everyone enjoy this nice mild weekend with high temperatures reaching 50 and above both days. This last weekend of January will be the last time we see 50 degrees for quite some time in the near future. There will be plenty of winter for at least the next couple of weeks and beyond with colder than normal temperatures and more snow. The polar jet stream that was with us from mid-December to mid-January will re-appear, delivering shots of arctic air and the potential for several snowstorms.

Our cooling trend commences during the next couple of days – with the likelihood of an offshore storm Monday night / Tuesday that may bring a little snow. The last few model runs have the storm trending further east missing most of Connecticut with just a brushing of light snow or flurries – but we’ll keep an eye on the shoreline for a little snow for now. However as of Sunday night, some of the models are trending closer to the coast again; so stay tuned to the FOX 61 Weather Watch Team first thing Monday morning for the latest. A secondary inverted trough will move through the region Tuesday with the possibility of more snow showers. Even though the storm off shore and the trough will not merge into one big storm; we are still not expecting a big snowstorm, just a couple of periods of light snow and snow showers Monday and Tuesday.

Cold high pressure dominates our weather with plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday. Another cold front will approach the region Thursday night into Friday with another round of snow and rain to snow. A storm could develop on the front that could only enhance the snow on Friday. Stay tuned for updates these next few days as there is a lot of winter left after this weekend’s thaw.

Forecast Details:

MONDAY: Thickening clouds, light snow possible overnight. Highs: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy, blustery and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 30.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow and rain late in the day or at night. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for snow. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for more snow? Highs: 25-30.