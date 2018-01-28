× Family: Dispute spurred fatal car wash shooting

MELCROFT, Pa. — Family members say a domestic dispute spurred the shooting deaths of five people at a Pennsylvania car wash.

But state police say they haven’t yet confirmed that or a motive for the shootings that occurred early Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. WXPI-TV reports they spoke with family members.

The victims were identified only as three men and two women in their 20s and 30s. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another died at a hospital.

An injured person was hospitalized. His or her condition and identity is not yet known.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports a man who lives near the scene said he heard about 30 gunshots over a span of several minutes.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.