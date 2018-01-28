× Homeless man steals $350,000 from Paris airport

PARIS — A homeless man stole 300,000 euros ($353,000) from an unlocked room in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport on Friday.

The money was taken from an office belonging to cash-handling company Loomis in Terminal 2F of the airport at 5:30 p.m. local time, according to a spokesman at the courthouse in Bobigny, the capital of the region in which the airport is located.

He said that security camera footage shows the man, who is believed to be around 50 years old, rummaging through garbage cans near the Loomis office. The man then leans against the office door and seems surprised when it opens.

The footage shows the man putting down a suitcase and entering the office. He emerged a few minutes later with two bags full of bank notes, according to the spokesman. Leaving his own suitcase behind, he exited the airport and walked away.

The spokesman said that the man was recognized by police who have regularly seen him sleeping rough near the airport. An investigation has been opened but there is currently no trace of the thief.