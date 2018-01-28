× Multiple-alarm fire at Willimantic paper company

WILLIMANTIC — Firefighters from multiple towns are battling a fire at the Willimantic Waste Paper Company at 1590 West Main Street. The fire has been burning since before 10:30 a.m. A dark plume of smoke can be seen for miles, and the state DOT says that Route 32 is closed between Roanoke Avenue and Capitol Drive.

Firefighters from Columbia, Mansfield, Hebron and Norwich are reported to be responding to help fight the blaze.

According to the company website, Willimantic Waste Paper Company was established in 1950 and is a 3rd-generation family business employing 160 people. It’s a full service recycling and disposal company.

The Willimantic Police Department is telling people to stay clear of the area, and to stay indoors due poor air quality from the large amount of smoke.

Eyewitnesses tell FOX61 that large chunks of black debris are scattered at least a block away from the building.