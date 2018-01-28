× Police: man shot in I-84 ‘road rage’ incident

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police say a man was shot in the leg on I-84 early Sunday morning, apparently the result of an incident of ‘road rage’.

Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the eastbound side of 84 near exit 45 (Flatbush Avenue) for a report of a road rage incident with gunshots fired.

As troopers searched the area near the on-ramp, they were notified that a man was being treated at Hartford Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg.

Police say the suspect vehicle, possibly a red Honda Accord, fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information, may have witnessed the incident or may have seen the vehicles movements before or after the road rage incident and shooting is asked to please call Troop H at 860-534-1000 or text ‘TIP711’, along with any information, to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.