Sunday Forecast: Mild for one more day with a return to winter this week

It’s been a rainy morning, but this rain won’t last all day. Drier weather slowly fills in from northwest to southeast, so some of you will dry out quicker than others.

A cooling trend takes over for the next couple of days – with the likelihood of an offshore storm Monday night / Tuesday that may bring a little snow. The last few model runs have the storm trending further east missing most of Connecticut with just a brushing of light snow or flurries – but we’ll keep an eye on the shoreline for a little snow for now. A secondary inverted trough will move through the region Tuesday with the possibility of snow showers. The storm off shore and the trough will not merge into one big storm; so again, we are not expecting a big snowstorm, just a couple of periods of light snow and snow showers Monday and Tuesday.

Cold high pressure dominates our weather with plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures for Wednesday into Thursday. Another cold front will approach the region Thursday night into Friday with another round of snow and rain. A storm could develop on the front that could enhance the snow and rain on Friday. Stay tuned for updates these next few days as there is a lot of winter left after this weekend’s thaw.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Rain ends gradually this morning, clouds break for a little sun in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Thickening clouds, light snow possible overnight. Highs: Mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy, blustery and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 30.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow late in the day of at night. Highs: Mid to upper 30s

FRIDAY: Chance for snow and rain. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs: 25-30.