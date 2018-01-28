The Real Story: Guy Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Guy Smith, Democrat, for Connecticut Governor is Al and Jenn's guest. With considerable experience in the business world, the nonprofit world and even the political world (working on Hillary Clinton's 2016 run for president), he believes he can lift the state out of it doldrums. He said he won't raise taxes. He would, on the other hand, support the addition of highway tolls to gain needed revenue for infrastructure improvements, but he says he would do it differently.