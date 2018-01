Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Joe Brennan, President and CEO of the CT Business and Industry Association (CBIA) is Al and Jenn's guest. They get his reaction to the new Commerce Department report, showing how Connecticut's economy surged during the summer months last year. Also, with unemployment still high in the state, we ask whether he thinks the new federal tax reforms will really help create jobs. He also  talks about what his members want from state lawmakers this year.