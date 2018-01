Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The new commemorative Hartford Whalers license plates are finally available for purchase! Approved last summer by the state legislature, part of the proceeds will go to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, for a new dialysis and infusion center. Al and JennĀ discuss the plates and the Whalers' legacy (Will the team ever come back?), with former Whalers player Bob Crawford, and with Peter Hindle, one of the superfan "Whaler Guys" you've seen on TV.