Family wins $57 million lead lawsuit; child had 9 times the acceptable level of lead in body

BRONX, N.Y., -- A jury has awarded a family $57 million after high levels of lead was found in a child's blood, according to PIX11.

Tiesha Jones' daughter, who at the time was 4-years-old, recorded a level of 45 micrograms per deciliter of lead in her blood in 2010, nine times the acceptable level, according to PIX11.

“I want the Mayor to fire the Commissioner," Jones said about NYCHA head Shola Olatoye. "She should step down. And I want the Mayor to invest more money in housing."

A spokesperson for the New York City housing authority released the following statement:

“NYCHA is clearly disappointed with the jury’s verdict but looks forward to the final settlement of this matter upon terms agreed to by the plaintiffs.”