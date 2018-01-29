× FBI Deputy Director McCabe stepping down

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources tell CNN.

President Donald Trump, who had publicly criticized McCabe in recent months, learned about the departure Monday morning, a White House official told CNN.

He was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he is able to step down earlier.

McCabe became Trump’s acting director of the FBI in May when Trump fired James Comey.

The President did not answer a reporter’s question at the White House about McCabe’s departure.