I-84 westbound in Waterbury closed tonight due to construction; detour at exit 23

WATERBURY — Interstate 84 westbound will be closed for three nights due to the I-84 Waterbury Project.

This will begin each night starting tonight, followed by Wednesday and Thursday nights from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Details on the westbound closure and detour at westbound exit 23 off-ramp are:

Right at the end of the ramp onto Hamilton Avenue

Straight onto Union Street (Hamilton Avenue becomes Union Street)

Stay in left lanes on Union Street for ramp to re-enter WB I-84 (towards Danbury)

In addition, lane closures on I-84 WB will be in effect on these dates from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. If inclement weather causes postponement, work will be done the following night.

