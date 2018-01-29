× Magic Johnson speaks out on Twitter amid Michigan St fallout

MICHIGAN — NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson says anyone at Michigan State who was aware of sexual assault and didn’t say or do anything should be fired.

Johnson, who led the Spartans to an NCAA title in 1979, also says on Twitter that he loves Michigan State and wants to be part of the solution.

President Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis stepped down last week after campus sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes. Basketball coach Tom Izzo and football coach Mark Dantonio also face questions about their programs following an ESPN report detailing various allegations.

Several tweets appeared on Johnson’s account Monday. One said : “If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired.”

If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Cookie and I stand in support of the victims and their families as they embark on the road to recovery; and I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018