× Man killed after being sucked into an MRI scanner in Mumbai, India

MUMBAI, India — A man in India died after being sucked into an MRI machine at a hospital while visiting a sick relative, according to the Daily Mail.

Rajesh Maru, 32, was dragged towards the machine by its magnetic force after he entered the room carrying an oxygen cylinder, the Mumbai police said in a statement.

‘We have arrested a doctor and another junior staff member under section 304 of the Indian penal code for causing death due to negligence,’ police spokesman Deepak Deoraj said Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Nair Hospital.

Police said preliminary reports suggested that the man had died from inhaling liquid oxygen that leaked from the cylinder.

It is thought the cylinder was damaged after hitting the machine.

Read more here.